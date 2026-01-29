Trojan grapplers claim Metro West Conference crown

The Trojans hosted Waconia Thursday, Jan. 22, for a dual and bragging rights to be Metro West Conference Champions. It was a one point victory, 25-24, for New Prague.

Tuesday, Jan. 27, was senior night where New Prague hosted TCU and Eagan. Results from the triangular were not available as of press time. Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 29, the Trojans travel to Farmington to face the Tigers and the Irish of Rosemount. Tomorrow night, Friday, Jan. 30, New Prague will hold the Highway 13 Rumble against Prior Lake. This is a fun pre K-12 event where the winning varsity team gets to retain the Highway 13 road sign.

Trojans 25, Waconia 24 “The Trojans battled the Wildcats in what was a very exciting event,” said New Prague head coach Dan Wagner, adding the gym was packed and the energy was high and electric with fans and students who braved the arctic weather.

New Prague’s Charlie Wagner started with a second period fall. The Wildcats answered with four consecutive wins. Behind 6-15, Trojan Cody Thompson picked up a major decision. Isaac Pumper and Zach Weeman picked up decisions for a 16-15 lead which didn’t last as the Wildcats picked up decisions at 160, 172, and 189. With two matches to go, the Trojans were down 16-24 and needed something big, Wagner said. Senior Landon Shepard at 215 went to work and was winning his individual match by seven points.

“However, we needed bonus points,” Wagner said. “So, with just over 40 seconds to go Shepard let his opponent to his feet and looked for a big move.” Shepard body locked his opponent and hip tossed him to his back. With three seconds left on the clock Shepard recorded a fall. “(He) brought hope to the team as we were now only down by two points,” said Wagner.

At heavyweight the Trojans sent out...

