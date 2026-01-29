Trojan boys’ basketball splits last two games

New Prague High School’s boys’ basketball team split its last two games with a one point victory, 70-69, over St. Louis Park, Tuesday, Jan. 20, and a just as close, 80-76, loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Friday, Jan. 23.

The Trojans hosted Bloomington Jefferson, Monday, Jan. 26, results were not available as of press time for this edition. Tonight, Thursday, Jan. 29, New Prague is at Chanhassen for a 7 p.m. game. The Trojans will also be on the road to Waconia, Monday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 80, Trojans 76 “We had some trouble with the pressure that BSM (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) applied,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka.

The Trojans battled pressure from the Red Knights from the start as BSM took a 42-26 lead into the end of the first half.

“We were unable to make shots and we turned the ball over too many times against that pressure,” Peterka said. “They were able to convert those missed shots and turnovers into transition points.”

New Prague scored 16 points off of turnovers while the Red Knights scored 25 points.

“We played hard and we battled until the final buzzer,” said Peterka. “We gave ourselves a chance down the stretch, but we ran out of time. I was happy with our effort, but our execution needed to be better.”

The two teams were close in sinking two pointers as the Trojans were at 60% and BSM was at 61%. For three-pointers New Prague sank nine of 22 attempts and the Red Knights hit 11 of 32 attempts. With free throws the Trojans hit about half scoring 13 points from 22 attempts, while BSM scored 11 of 12 attempts.

New Prague’s Alex Meyer scored 20 points as he was one of four players in the double digits for the Trojans. Following him were...

