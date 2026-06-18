New Prague Times Sports 18 June 2026

Trapshooters team taking aim at state tournament

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The New Prague High School trapshooting team includes Carter Bastyr, Grant Bastyr, Kyle Brezina, Everett Brown, Schaefer Brown, Logan Bundy, Gavin Bundy, Olivia Byrne, Ava Chlan, Bennett Church, Kaden Dohlman, Christian Engel, Blake Everson, Will Farley, Charles Fausch, Johnathan Fredrikson, Michael Friedges, Andrew Gammon, Miles Gast, Ryan Hennen, Braedan Herrmann, Amber Indykiewicz, Josef Jirik, Alex Johnson, Bennett Johnson, Charlie Kahnke, Zach Kloppen, Claire Knutson, Julia Knutson, Daren Lemke, Garrett Lusignan, Quinn Mackenthun, Westin Mahowald, Declan Murphy, Dane Nelson, Logan Nesbitt, Harry Oertel, Parker Pint, Dylan Pint, Kameron Quickle, Zach Rausch, Matthew Ryan, Carter Schuck, Ryan Seifert, Nick Sirek, Ben Smithson, Brady Steinhoff, Brooklyn Sticha, Mason Storlie, Asher Theis, Payton Thielen, Gemma Thielen, James Trcka, Jaxon Tupy, Daniel Vaughn, Logan Wenninger, coaches Jermey Chlan, Danielle DeVito, John Thielen, Allen Sirek, Bob Hennen, Brian Pint, Dylan Ealy, Gavin Gillespie, Brian Vaughn and head coach Nate Smithson. (Submitted photo)

If all goes well in Alexandria, New Prague High School’s trapshooting team will learn if it will make the state tournament next week.

The Trojans will be competing against like-sized schools Monday, June 22, at The Championships in Alexandria, the gateway tournament to the Minnesota State High School League’s state tournament June 26 at Minneapolis Gun Club in Credit River. NPHS is hoping to qualify its five-best shooters and two alternates for the state tournament. Two members of the team – Ava Chlan and Amber Indykiewicz – have already qualified for state as individuals.

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To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times. 

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