Trapshooters team taking aim at state tournament

If all goes well in Alexandria, New Prague High School’s trapshooting team will learn if it will make the state tournament next week.

The Trojans will be competing against like-sized schools Monday, June 22, at The Championships in Alexandria, the gateway tournament to the Minnesota State High School League’s state tournament June 26 at Minneapolis Gun Club in Credit River. NPHS is hoping to qualify its five-best shooters and two alternates for the state tournament. Two members of the team – Ava Chlan and Amber Indykiewicz – have already qualified for state as individuals.

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To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.