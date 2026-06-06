Orioles win a pair of town baseball games

New Prague improved its position in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League standings with a pair of wins in the past week.

The Orioles thumped Shakopee Sunday, May 31, and topped Lonsdale two days earlier. Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m., the O’s travel to face the Waldorf Wood Ducks. After two games, the quackers are still looking for their first win. Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., NP will face Lonsdale again, this time at Memorial Park, New Prague.

Orioles 9 Shakopee 0

It took the Orioles a few innings to get going Sunday, May 31. Gavin Bergman was the winning pitcher, throwing eight innings and striking out 10. Jake Deustch had a big game coming up with a grand slam in the sixth inning to give the Orioles a commanding 8-0 lead.

Bergman ripped two doubles and a single. James Fuerniss also contributed offensively with an RBI double and single. Tom McBroom added a pair of hits as well. Brody Isley pitched a scoreless ninth frame to preserve the shutout.

Orioles 4 Lonsdale 3

The Orioles slipped past the Lonsdale Aces, Friday, May 29. Kole Wagner threw a solid six innings allowing just one run. NP’s Matt Zweber pitched the final three innings giving up a pair of unearned runs.

The Orioles offense came in the sixth inning. The O’s scored three runs with hits from James Fuerniss and Austin Wilson. The Orioles took advantage of a couple of Aces errors and walks in the inning as well. The Aces offense was led by Ross Beumer who had a pair of hits.

Union Hill 13, Lonsdale 10

The Bulldogs topped Lonsdale in a slugfest Sunday, May 31, at Don Giesen Field.

Union Hill scored seven times in the opening inning. Joe Becker led off with a home run, one of two hits he had in the inning. Nathan Berg also had two hits, including a home run. Tomas Lee, Jack Giesen and Nate Lee also had hits in the frame. Nathan Berg finished with three hits for the day.

The Aces rallied with seven runs in the fourth frame. Lonsdale finished with seven hits for the day, including two home runs.

Tanner Nordrum picked up the win for the Bulldogs. He allowed just one run over 4.66 innings.

The Bulldogs will be at Montgomery Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m., UH travels to St. Benedict before Wednesday’s June 10, 7:30 p.m., tilt at Prior Lake.

Webster 5, Lonsdale 2

Webster defeated Lonsdale 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, May 24.

The pitching staff remained rock solid, with Renz, Dorfman, Checheris and Tveite surrendering only two runs and combining for 16 strikeouts.

Offensively, the Sox struggled early with leaving runners on base. Will Arendt was able to come through with two RBI singles to keep Webster in the game. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sox finally capitalized on an opportunity. Peter Tveite blasted a three-run homer to put the Sox up 5-2. He shut the door on the mound in the top of the ninth inning leading the Sox to victory.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., Webster will be at Jordan. Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m., Veseli travels to Webster.

St. Patrick 14, Victoria 4

Victoria got on the board in the top of the first inning of the May 29 section seeding game after Cole Knewtson doubled down the right field line scoring one run.

The Irish jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after Zach Stroh doubled to center field, Ryan Friedges hit a sacrifice fly, and Korey Dahlberg singled to center field, each scoring one run. St. Patrick scored six runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to break open the game. Nate Klehr drew a walk, scoring one run, Zach Stroh thit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, Mikey Gottschalk was HBP, driving in a run, and Ryan Friedges singled, scoring three runs.

Conner Larson earned the win for St. Patrick on the mound. The starter gave up six hits and four runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out eight and walking one. Ryan Poppitz took the ‘L’ for Victoria. Zak Endres and Evan Esch (making his Irish debut) each came on in relief for St. Patrick and shut down the Vics.

St. Patrick tallied 17 hits in the game. Ryan Friedges led the way with five RBI. The infielder went 3-for-5 on the day. Korey Dahlberg was 4-for-4 at the dish with an RBI and run scored. Jack Friedges, Gottschalk and Robbie Meidl each collected multiple hits and Zach Stroh scored three times.

St. Patrick 7, Le Sueur 0

St. Patrick scored four runs in the first inning, which helped the Irish defeat the Le Sueur Braves, 7-0, Wednesday, May 27, at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur.

Ryan Wickman and Korey Dahlberg both had RBI singles in the first and Carson Walker singled to knock in two.

Korey Dahlberg started the game for St. Patrick on the mound. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits and no runs over four innings, striking out seven and walking two. Ryan Friedges, Zak Endres, and Carson Walker each came on in relief for St. Patrick and combined for the shutout.

Carson Walker led St. Patrick offensively going 2-4 with two RBI. Ryan Wickman, Korey Dahlberg and Conner Larson each had an RBI and a run scored. Jack Friedges added two hits.

The Irish host Burnsville tomorrow, Friday, June 5, 7:30 p.m., at Bonin Field. Tuesday, June 9, the Irish head to Shakopee to face the Indians at Joe Schleper Stadium.

Eagle Lake 11, Montgomery 3

The Montgomery Mallards suffered an 11-3 defeat at the hands of the Eagle Lake Expos Sunday afternoon, May 31.

A tough defensive day hindered the local squad, in addition to the four errors, several catchable fly balls fell safely for base hits without being charged as official errors, keeping the opposing offense in a steady rhythm. Eagle Lake jumped out to a quick start in the bottom of the first, using a string of three consecutive doubles to building an early 2-0 advantage.

The Mallards began chipping away in the top of the second. Max Krautkremer singled to kickstart the frame, later crossing the plate when Nolan Readmond drew a bases-loaded walk to trim the deficit to 2-1. Then came the top of the third. Stepping into the box with bases empty, first baseman Matt Smith crushed a solo home run deep over the left-field wall, locking the game in a 2-2 tie.

However, the Expos responded with a devastating five-run home half of third to flip the game on its head. A combination of extra-base hits and a costly Mallard defensive miscue completely blew the game open, pushing the Eagle Lake lead to 7-2.

Montgomery continued to battle, manufacturing another run in the top of the fifth. Smith lined a leadoff double to center field, moved to third on a Krautkremer single, and dashed home on a Chris Johnson fielder's choice to bring the score to 7-3. But Eagle Lake answered immediately in the bottom half of the frame, taking advantage of consecutive errors to tack on two unearned runs and stretch the gap to 9-3. The Expos added their final two runs in the eighth to seal the contest.

On the mound, Krautkremer provided excellent middle-relief stability for the Mallards. The right-hander ate up three crucial innings out of the bullpen, allowing no earned runs on just two hits while striking out three to quiet the hot opposing bats. Jackson Sirek worked the final two frames in relief. At the plate, the Mallards racked up 10 hits. Smith (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, HR, 2B), Krautkremer (2-for-4, 1 R), and Dawson Pint (2-for-4) spearheaded the offensive unit.