Orioles win a pair of town baseball games

New Prague improved its position in the Dakota-Rice-Scott (DRS) League standings with a pair of wins in the past week.

The Orioles thumped Shakopee Sunday, May 31, and topped Lonsdale two days earlier. Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m., the O’s travel to face the Waldorf Wood Ducks. After two games, the quackers are looking for their first win. Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., NP will face Lonsdale again, this time at Memorial Park, New Prague.

Orioles 9 Shakopee 0 It took the Orioles a few innings to get going Sunday, May 31. Gavin Bergman was the winning pitcher, throwing eight innings and striking out 10. Jake Deustch had a big game coming up with a grand slam in the sixth inning to give the Orioles a commanding 8-0 lead.

Bergman ripped two doubles and a single. James Fuerniss also contributed offensively with an RBI double and single. Tom McBroom added a pair of hits as well. Brody Isley pitched a scoreless ninth frame to preserve the shutout.

Orioles 4 Lonsdale 3 The Orioles slipped past the Lonsdale Aces, Friday, May 29. Kole Wagner threw a solid six innings allowing just one run. NP’s Matt Zweber pitched the final three innings giving up a pair of unearned runs.

The Orioles’ offense came in the sixth inning. The O’s scored three runs with hits from James Fuerniss and Austin Wilson. The Orioles took advantage of a couple of Aces’ errors and walks in the inning as well. The Aces’ offense was led by Ross Beumer who had a pair of hits.