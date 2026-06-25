NP shooters earn a trip to clay target state meet

When they started the season neither one would have likely stated they would make the Minnesota State High School League’s clay target state meet.

Yet when the top shooters in the state line up and take aim at clay targets flying across a field at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Credit River, New Prague’s Ava Chlan and Amber Indykiewicz will be among the trapshooters competing as individuals at the state meet. The team competition begins in the morning with the competition for individuals slated for a 1 p.m. start.

The pair learned they’d earned spots among the state’s top shooters last week. Chlan was initially stunned and then thrilled with the news, she said. “I had no idea,” she said. “I’m very excited and very nervous.”

The two shooters earned berths in the state meet as individuals based on their performance during the regular season. Both shooters improved their scores from the high-teens and low 20s into the low- to mid-20s during a 25 shot round.

Chlan completed a perfect round of 50 at the third meet of the season. The first 25 shots were easy. As she neared the 40th and 50th bird and the hits kept coming, Chlan realized what she had the potential to...

To see more on this story pick up the June 25, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.