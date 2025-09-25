NP runners at Mounds View

New Prague runners endured warm, humid racing conditions posting solid finishes at the Tom Watson Stampede at Mounds View Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Trojans host their lone home meet of the season this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 25, at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park. The girls’ race begins at 5:30 and the boys’ race commences at 6 p.m.

NP girls finish third

With five runners finishing in the top 30, the New Prague girls finished third in the eight-team field.

Alaina Bishop paced NP, finishing 10th in 21:25 – her best race of the season, according to team statistics from coach Shawn Brandt. Paige Swanepoel finished 17th in 21:58. Claire Erickson finished in 19th with a time of 21:59.

NP’s Anna Eichhorst posted her best race of the season. She finished...

To see more on this story pick up the September 25, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.