NP Legion team showing strong bounce-back after a loss

The few times New Prague’s American Legion team has lost, the team has rebounded with a win, a resilience impressing team leaders and coach Jackson Sirek.

Case in point: Saturday, July 27, the NP team fell to Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-10, in the first game of a round-robin mini-tournament at Jordan. New Prague rebounded with a nice win over Jordan, 5-1. Monday, June 22, NP dropped a 10-2 decision to Prior Lake. The team bounded back three days later with a 5-2 win over Rosemount.

Sirek likes the resilience his team is showing. “That’s huge,” he said. “We’ve gotten beaten up in a couple of games but the guys bounce back the next time out.”

After games against Richfield (Tuesday, June 30) and Jordan (Wednesday, July 1) earlier this week, New Prague will host Mankato National, Monday, July 6, 7 p.m., and then travel to Mankato for a tournament Friday, July 10, 9 a.m., followed by a second game Friday, July 10, 4:30 p.m., against Lakeville South and Omaha Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m.

New Prague 5, Jordan 1 NP scored twice in the second and fifth inning and added an insurance run in the sixth to claim the win Saturday afternoon, June 27.

Jordan outhit NP, 10-7, but New Prague played errorless defense and took advantage of a pair of Jordan miscues. On the mound, Ryan Hennen struck out 12 Jordan hitters in the complete game win.

Offensively, Hennen had two hits and a pair of RBI. Landen Walgrave also drove in a run. On base, Sawyer Jasperson swiped two bases. Herbie Roufs also stole two bases in the win.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19, New Prague 10 NP jumped to an early 7-1 lead and then saw ZumbrotaMazeppa steal the win, taking advantage of 10 runs in the fifth inning and four New Prague errors Saturday morning, June 27.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s big inning erased a 9-5 deficit. Z-M added three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh frame.

Offensively, New Prague outhit...

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