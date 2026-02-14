NP gymnasts come up short in bid for state berth

Despite having their best meet in several weeks, the New Prague High School gymnastics team came up just short in successfully defending their Section 2AA crown Friday, Feb. 13, in Eden Prairie.

The Trojans finished second in the Section 2AA championships with a team score of 140.575. Prior Lake won the section championships with a team score of 144.05. The rest of the field included Chaska-Chanhassen, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson. The Lakers will advance to the state meet Friday, Feb. 20, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul.

Two New Prague gymnasts – Karly Ophus and Hailey Proshek – will compete in the state meet as individuals Saturday, Feb. 21, at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

See details in the Feb. 19 print edition of The New Prague Times.