NP golf teams strong at section meet

Kallal earns state berth

Although they advanced only one golfer to the state tournament, New Prague’s girls’ and boys’ golf teams were strong at the Section 2AAA meet Tuesday and Wednesday, May 26-27, at Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.

The NP girls took second in the team competition, posting a two-day, 36-hole total of 676. Minnetonka won the team competition at 581. Orono took third at 705.

New Prague’s Azalea Kallal won a state berth with a two-day total of 159 – eight over par for the tournament. The state meet is June 9-10 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Julia Kallal posted a 162 for the Trojans while Kendall Hanson came in at 174. Nicole Serie finished at 182 while Lilly Torgerson carded at 190 for the two-day event. Lyla Bakke finished at 195 for New Prague.

NP boys The New Prague Trojans wrapped up its season with a fourth-place finish at the Section 2AAA Boys Golf Tournament, posting a two-day (May 26-27) team total of 621 at Ridges at Sand Creek.

The Trojans competed against some of the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.