NP girls rebound from tough loss in Northfield

New Prague High School’s girls’ basketball team is continuing to work on improving its offensive output, an effort that paid off Monday, Dec. 1, in Shakopee.

The Trojans topped the Sabers, 56-47. Details of the contest were not available at the newspaper’s press deadline. The win was a step up from a tough loss Saturday in Northfield where a sub-par shooting day and turnovers hampered NP’s effort against a solid Raiders’ team.

After Wednesday’s Dec. 3 game at Mounds View, NP will face Two Rivers High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. The Trojans’ home opener is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., against Mankato West.

Northfield 61, Trojans 38 New Prague battled Northfield early in the contest until the...

