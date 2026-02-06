New Prague Times Sports 6 February 2026

NP dance team wraps up its season at section meet

New Prague’s jazz team finished seventh at the section competition at Chanhassen High School. The jazz team included (from the top row) Isla Winzenburg, Kloe Slocum, Gabe Pumper, (third row, leaning forward) Kinsley Wagner, Kate Carlson, Layla Duel, Adrianna Volkart, (second row, from left) Charli Hruby, Irelin Brockhoff, (front row from left) Karlee Hartwig, Paige Mayer and Kennedy Anderson. (John Mueller photo)

John Mueller, news@newpraguetimes.com

Competing against some of the best Class AAA competition in the state, New Prague High School’s dance team saw its season concluded Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Section 2AAA competition.

With three teams qualifying for the state meet, NP finished seventh in jazz behind champion Edina and state qualifiers Wayzata and Minnetonka, Hopkins, Chanhassen and Chaska. Eden Prairie, Waconia, Shakopee, Robbinsdale, Armstrong and Buffalo finished behind NP.

In the high kick event, New Prague finished seventh behind Wayzata, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Chaska. Waconia, Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Buffalo finished behind NP.

