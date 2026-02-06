NP dance team wraps up its season at section meet

Competing against some of the best Class AAA competition in the state, New Prague High School’s dance team saw its season concluded Saturday, Jan. 31, at the Section 2AAA competition.

With three teams qualifying for the state meet, NP finished seventh in jazz behind champion Edina and state qualifiers Wayzata and Minnetonka, Hopkins, Chanhassen and Chaska. Eden Prairie, Waconia, Shakopee, Robbinsdale, Armstrong and Buffalo finished behind NP.

In the high kick event, New Prague finished seventh behind Wayzata, Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Chaska. Waconia, Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Buffalo finished behind NP.

A year ago, NP earned...

