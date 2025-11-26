NP boys off to fast, thrilling start

NP coach Brad Drazan wants his boys’ hockey team to be an aggressive team, one that’s hard to play against.

If the first two games are an indication, the Trojans are off to a good start. NP defeated Mankato East in its opener and followed that thrilling effort up with a 3-3 draw against Lakeville North Saturday, Nov. 22, in Lakeville.

After Tuesday’s game against Owatonna, played after the newspaper’s press deadline, the Trojans will travel to Waseca Saturday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, 7:15 p.m., NP will be home to face another section opponent when Rochester Mayo comes to the friendly confines of the New Prague Community Center.

Trojans 3, Lakeville North 3 The Panthers scored two goals in the third period of the Nov. 22 clash to tie the score.

Walker Andersen opened the scoring for NP at 16:23 of the first period. North evened the score with a goal at 13:58 of the period.

In the second, Jaxen Woitas scored on the power play at 14:49 to give NP a 2-1 advantage.

Lakeville North tied the score, 2-2 with a goal at 5:28 of the third. But the Trojans battled back, retaking a lead, 3-2 when Andersen scored at 5:05 of the third. North knotted the score with a late goal.

Trojans 6, Mankato East 5 (OT) With two Mankato East players in the penalty box, one serving a...

To see more on this story pick up the November 27, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.