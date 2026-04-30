New Prague’s golf teams enjoy solid showings

New Prague High School’s girls’ and boys’ golf teams have enjoyed the benefits of practice and patience during the past week. The teams have earned solid showings at area courses and on the road.

The NP girls will host Metro West teams tomorrow, Friday, May 1, 1:30 p.m., at New Prague Golf Club for a nine-hole event. Wednesday, May 6, 3 p.m., Waconia will visit Creeks Bend GC for a dual meet. The New Prague boys will be at Minneapolis Golf Club Monday, May 4, 2 p.m., for an 18-hole competition against Metro West teams. Tuesday, May 5, 8:30 a.m., the NP boys will be one of 20 teams at an invitational at Ridges at Sand Creek.

NP girls Monday, April 27, the New Prague girls finished second with a 176, tied with Waconia, in the nine-hole event at Chaska Town Course behind Wayzata.

Julia Kallal led NP with a 40. Azalea Kallal was a stroke back at 41. Nicole Serie finished with a 46 and Kendall Hanson posted a 49. McKenna Noble carded a 52 and Lilly Torgerson came in at 54.

Friday, April 24, The Trojans tied with...

To see more on this story pick up the April 30, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.