New Prague archers hit the mark in first meet

New Prague’s archery team won its first meet of the season, finishing just shy of last year’s high-point total.

The New Prague Archery Club competed at the Concordia Academy Beacon Shootout in Roseville Saturday, Jan. 10, against teams from Becker, White Bear Lake, Champlin Park, Delano, Faribault, Minnesota New Country School (Henderson), Hastings, Mahtomedi, Princeton, Sartell, Sauk Centre, St. Croix Prep (Stillwater) and Zimmerman.

Scoring within the National Archery in the Schools Program sums the top 12 scores of your bullseye coeducational team at each school level (high, middle, and elementary school). The team score must include the top scoring four boys and four girls, and then the next four highest scores. Scoring is done on the bullseye around the target. Center shots are worth 10 points and the concentric circles surrounding the bullseye have lowering values the farther away they lie. Three scoring rounds, each shot with five arrows, at both 10 and 15 meters each give a possible perfect score of 300. Tie-breakers are split by the number of bullseye or 10 scores hit.

The high school team won the Beacon Shootout and will look to improve its scoring over the course of the season. Dane Tupy’s 284 was third best in high school boys and earned a medal. Tupy shot a...

