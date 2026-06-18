With lofty goals, legion baseball team off to fast start

Armed with players from the New Prague High School varsity team, NP’s American Legion Post 45 baseball team is all-in on enjoying a strong season this summer.

This year’s team is working to reschedule games initially lost because of the extended high school season. The 45s will play Rochester Saturday, June 20, 7 p.m., at Memorial Park. Monday, June 22, 7 p.m., NP will be at Prior Lake and Thursday, June 25, 6 p.m., the team heads east to face Rosemount.

New Prague’s roster includes players who hope to contribute to next year’s NPHS team. It also includes outgoing seniors who aim to play college baseball, said NP coach Jackson Sirek, a member of the Trojans’ 2023 state title team.

“We hope to play between 20 and 25 games,” Sirek said. “We’re really experienced this year. Of course, you want to have the returning guys have meaningful game experience as well as games for the older guys. We hope to make a run at state."

New Prague 8, Chaska 4 The 45s outhit Chaska and took advantage of four Chaska errors in claiming the win Friday, June 12, in New Prague.

NP was off to a 5-1 start after three innings. The 45s added two more runs in the fourth and added one more run in the fifth frame. Chaska rallied with one run in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth.

Finley Blackford smashed a...

To see more on this story pick up the June 18, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.