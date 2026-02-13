Gymnasts eying return trip to state

Having won the Metro West Conference in undefeated fashion, the next task on the New Prague High School gymnastics team’s to-do list is earn a section championship and a return trip to the state meet.

The Trojans will take aim at earning a return trip to the state meet tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m., at Eden Prairie at the section meet.

After an extended break before its meet against Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 5, the Trojans have been refining routines, working on trying to perfect the details which amount to points. NP coach Darrell Christenson knows the 136.250 total from the dual meet against Bloomington Jefferson won’t likely be enough to punch a ticket to St. Paul Feb. 20-21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Christenson believes a 142 or better score might be needed to advance from the section to state meets. He sees Prior Lake as the biggest challenger to NP’s hopes of repeating as section champs.

“This week will tell us a lot,” Christenson said. “We’ve been working hard all season. Now it’s time to put it all together.”

Trojans 136.250, Bloomington Jefferson 124.6 Having not competed for a couple weeks, New Prague showed the impact of the time away from actual competition in the Feb. 5 victory. “I think they were a little amped-up.

I think we were trying...

