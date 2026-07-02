For Dorner, Olympic experience is a special lifetime memory

He entered the Special Olympics 2026 USA Games looking to enjoy the experience and do the best he could.

For New Prague’s Seth Dorner, mission accomplished.

A defender on the soccer team, Dorner and his teammates from the Prior Lake-Savage Soccer Club represented their state and themselves well, winning a silver medal. The team fell in the championship, a 2-1 overtime loss.

Team Minnesota fell to Maryland, 2-0, Monday, June 22. The Minnesotans lost to Northern California Tuesday, June 23, and defeated Pennsylvania, 3-1, Wednesday, June 24, in pool play. Dorner assisted on one of the team’s goals. Team Minnesota qualified for the championship match Thursday, June 25. After battling to a scoreless draw, Team Colorado outscored Minnesota, 2-1, in overtime for the gold medal win.

Dorner played for team Minnesota as a...

To see more on this story pick up the July 2, 2026 print edition of The New Prague Times.