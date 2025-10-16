Chaska too much for upset-minded Trojans in regular-season finale

For three-plus quarters, New Prague gave Chaska all it could handle until Section 2AAA’s No. 2-seeded team’s superior size and speed took its toll in a 26-15 win over NP Wednesday night, Oct. 15, in Trojan Stadium.

The Trojans will have to put the loss behind them quickly. New Prague will host Rochester John Marshall Tuesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., in the Section 1AAA playoffs. The Trojans topped the Rockets, 38-22, Friday, Oct. 10, in Rochester. The Rockets will arrive in New Prague coming off a reported 61-0 loss to Mankato West Wednesday.

If NP defeats John Marshall in the section playoffs, they’ll face top-seeded Rochester Mayo Saturday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., in Rochester.

Against Chaska, the Trojans took a 7-6 lead to halftime thanks to Cade Borwege intercepting a pass and TJ Washtock rumbling into the end zone from 17 yards out on the following play.

In the second half, the Trojans expanded their lead with quarterback Michael Bruner scored and the Trojans converted a two-point attempt to Borwege.

But the rest of the game belonged to Chaska. Despite NP’s best efforts, the Hawks’ option running plays and size wore New Prague down late in the fourth quarter.

Details of the contest will be published in an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.