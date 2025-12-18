Boys hoops scores two wins

New Prague scored two wins on the hardwood as the boys’ basketball team defeated Simley, 72-53, Tuesday, Dec. 9, and Coon Rapids, 68-55, Friday, Dec. 12.

The Trojans are hosting Northfield tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. New Prague travels to Rochester Mayo Saturday, Dec. 20, for a 2:30 p.m. game., then the Trojans will be at the Lakeville North Holiday Tournament facing Lakeville North Monday, Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m. then Rochester John Marshall, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m.

New Prague 68, Coon Rapids 55 It was a close game throughout as New Prague had a slim, 28-22, lead going into the halftime break.

“We did a good job of controlling the tempo,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka.

“Coon Rapids applies a lot of pressure, and wants to force turnovers,” Peterka said. “We were able to limit our turnovers and take advantage of some scoring opportunities within the lane.”

The Cardinals were able to score 22 points off turnovers the Trojans’ 10 points. New Prague was 50% as it scored 16 for 32 attempts, while the Coon Rapids was 35% with 10 of 29 attempts. At the three points line it was close as the Trojans scored six three-pointers out of 21 attempts and the Cardinals had seven points out of 34 attempts.

“Defensively, we did a good job of minimizing their transition points, and forcing them to score from the perimeter,” said Peterka. “It was a great team effort and the kids earned a tough win.”

New Prague’s Myles Tietz tied with Coon Rapids’ Kieran Wymore in scoring as they each had...

To see more on this story pick up the December 18, 2025 print edition of The New Prague Times.