Boys’ basketball closed regular season down two

While New Prague High School’s boys’ basketball’s season came to an end Wednesday, March 4, its final two games of the regular season were against Waconia and Chanhassen. NPHS faced Waconia Friday, Feb. 27, with an 83-73 loss. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Trojans had a difficult game against Chanhassen ending with a 73-63 loss.

Wednesday, March 4, the Trojans had their first and only game of the Section 1 Class AAAA tournament.

Waconia 83, Trojans 73

“Waconia went on a run to end the first half, and took an 11 point lead into the break,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka.

The two teams were close throughout the game as New Prague made 17 shots out of 33 attempts with two-pointers, while Waconia hit 18 shots out of 34 attempts. For three-pointers, the Trojans sank nine baskets out of 22 attempts and the Wildcats made 11 baskets out of 26 attempts. The two teams were evenly matched with free throws as they each scored 12 points out of 19 attempts.

“We battled hard and had the lead cut to four (points) midway through the second,” Peterka said. “We couldn't get any closer, and fell by 10 points.”

The Trojans’ Andrew King led his team with 26 points as he hit nine baskets out of 13 attempts for two-pointers and eight baskets out of 12 attempts in three-pointers. Myles Tietz scored 18 points for the eventing with seven baskets out of 14 attempts for two-pointers and scoring four free throws. Alex Meyer and Isaiah Gaffke tied with 14 points apiece and Adam Lee chipped in one point.

Chanhassen 73, Trojans 63

“Chanhassen's size and length was an issue for us,” said New Prague head coach Dan Peterka. “At times we had a hard time defending them inside, and had a hard time rebounding the ball.”

Scoring from inside, the Storm sank 17 baskets out of 27 attempts for two-pointers to the Trojans’ nine baskets out of 26 attempts. The two teams were closer in other shots as New Prague hit 13 baskets out of 23 attempts for three-pointers and Chanhassen sank 11 baskets out of 30 attempts. For free throws the Trojans scored six points out of eight attempts and the Storm scored six points out of nine attempts.

“We had our chances, but they made it difficult for us to score around the basket,” Peterka said.

New Prague’s Andrew King again led his team in scoring with 17 points, sinking six shots out of 10 attempts for two-pointers and five shots out of eight attempts for three-pointers. Carter DenHartog had 14 points sinking four shots apiece for two-pointers and three-pointers and scoring two points from free throws, DenHartog also had six assists for the evening. Myles Tietz had 10 points going three for nine for two-pointers, one for three at three-pointers and three for three in free throws. Alex Meyer scored eight points sinking four baskets from two-pointers. Jack Kahnke and Mason Decker each scored four points and Isaiah Gaffke and Adam Lee both chipped in three points apiece.