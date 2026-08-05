Veseli busts out the brooms at Gaylord

Veseli's Kyle Carlberg collected three hits in four at-bats, as Warriors defeated Gaylord, 10-2, Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Walsh Field.

Veseli hurler Nate Picka pitched the complete game allowing four hits while striking out eight Islanders.

The win advances the Warriors to a playoff series against New Prague beginning Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., at Memorial Park.

Montgomery beat Shakopee for series sweep

Behind sharp defense, opportunistic offense, and strong pitching, the Montgomery Mallards outlasted the Shakopee Coyotes, 5-4, Tuesday night, Aug. 4, to sweep their best-of-three playoff series and secure a spot in the double-elimination Section 3B tournament.

The Mallards will open a series Sunday, June 9, 6 p.m., in Jordan, at the venerable Mini Met.

Irish smiling after series-opening win over Burnsville

St. Patrick’s lefty Tate Marland collected 14 strikeouts in the 14-1 St. Patrick victory over Burnsville Badgers in the playoff opener Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Bonin Field.

Meanwhile, the Irish offense scored 13 unanswered runs in the win. St. Patrick tallied 11 hits in the game. Kashton Bodden, Ryan Friedges, Mikey Gottschalk and Jack Friedges each collected two hits. Jack Friedges had three RBI.

Game 2 of the series is Friday night, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Bonin Field in St. Patrick.

For complete details as they become available, visit our website - newpraguetimes.com - and the next print edition of The New Prague Times.