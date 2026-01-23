Compensation can be a funny thing

If you pay attention your city council, school board or county board – and be honest, most don’t – you might think they easily go through their agendas with relative ease with the exception of the occasional sticky item elected representatives know we care about one way or another.

They oftentimes handle most items smoothly because they have studied the issue, discussed it publicly and privately, asking the questions with potentially sticky responses. They’ve spoken with members of staff with the most direct knowledge of the issue and its impacts. If they are worth their salt, and most are, they’ve checked out the ancillary issues associated with the matter, like immediate and long-term budget implications and then move on to the next issue.

With most issues, it all usually works out well. Until …

Elected bodies hold organizational meetings, the first meeting of a new year where they deal with procedural matters like who will be the board’s officers, what committees members will serve on, the meeting schedule for the coming year, official depository(ies), legal representation and any possible changes to their operating rules. Sometimes, the elected representatives address the issue of their own compensation, pay for the privilege of spending time representing citizens and, more often than not, being cajoled, derided and second-guessed by people who have their own point of view and haven’t studied the issue and the broad impacts of what is under consideration.

Monday, Jan. 12, the NP School Board conducted its organizational meeting. The agenda was addressed smoothly. As is often the case, items were passed with no public discussion. And then came the issue of school board compensation. Not surprisingly, members of the New Prague School board stumbled with the issue. And that’s too bad. Serving on the school board takes time. Board members study issues they must address. They attend workshops for background information.

They serve on committees addressing policy and budgetary matters and spend plenty of time discussing public policy decisions with staff as well as their friends and neighbors.

Just like city councilors, state lawmakers and county commissioners, school board members should be compensated properly for their time, expertise and willingness to try and make their little corner of the world a better place for one and all. At their Jan. 12 meeting, the board struggled with the idea of approving annual base pay of $2,475 with additional pay of $80 when meetings last longer than three hours and $40 when meetings last less than three hours.

NP School Board Director Dennis Havlicek, the board chairperson, receives $500 extra for his work leading the board. The board’s clerk and treasurer receive an extra $300 each for their work.

By comparison, New Prague Area School Board directors are on the low end of compensation when compared to boards representing similar school districts. School board members in Waconia receive base pay of $4,500. In Sartell-St. Stephen, they receive a base pay of $3,000. In Northfield, New Prague’s favorite comparable, school board members are paid $4,000 annually. Monticello School Board members are paid $3,846 while just down the road, school board members in St. Michael-Albertville are paid $3,700. In Chisago Lakes, board members are paid $45 for a meeting less than three hours, $75 for a meeting lasting three to six hours and $125 for a meeting, god forbid, lasting longer than six hours. Locally, board members in Tri-City United are paid $60 for meetings lasting less than four hours and $80 for meetings longer than four hours. In Jordan, board members make $2,500 and Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board members are paid $6,000 per year.

Clearly, even with Prior Lake-Savage tipping the scales, these school board members ain’t in it for the money. They must truly care about their school districts and communities.

Board members declined Havlicek’s motion to increase the pay to $3,000. Even with the rejection, Havlicek said board members are worth the additional pay. Their time and contributions have value.

Thanks to Director Dan Call’s decision a few years back to reduce school board pay by a percentage nobody was 100% sure of following a failed levy referenda and ensuing budget reduction, New Prague’s is at $2,475 for 2026 – that’s $25 less than it was in 2014. By the way, Prior Lake-Savage School Board member’s pay has increased $1,000 since then.