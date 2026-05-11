William Charles Bergevin, 91

William Charles Bergevin, age 91, of New Prague, died peacefully on May 6, 2026 at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Bill was the son of Edward and Adelaide (Peterson) Bergevin. Bill attended Immaculate Conception School, Bethlehem Academy High School in Faribault, MN and St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN earning a BA in English and Education. He also did graduate work at the University of Minnesota and Mankato State University. Bill enjoyed a teaching career in New Prague Public School for 32 years. During much of his career he directed many one act plays, annual variety shows, served as the Student Council Advisor, and headed the Summer Student Recreation program, along with serving as a chaperone to many school dances with his wife Mary Kay. In his last eight years he served as Staff Development Director.

After graduating from high school Bill spent the next 26 months in Bad Aibling, Germany, serving as a U.S Army Morse Code operator in the Army Security Agency Battalion. Bill returned to Faribault MN and married Mary Kay Mulcahy on August 20, 1960.

In 1990 Bill received the Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award, was inducted into the New Prague Senior High School Hall of Fame in 2002, twice nominated Minnesota Teacher of the Year, received the 1976 Jaycees Distinguished Service Award, 1993 Minnesota Association Secondary Principals Award, 1985-86 MN Business Foundation Award for Outstanding Teacher. Bill was a career member of the New Prague Education Association, serving at various times as President and Chief Negotiator.

Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Kay; children, Karel (Ted Schulte) Smith, Michael (Faith), James (Jennifer Hood), Rochon (Brian) Bergevin-Smith, Paul (Gayle), Maureen (Steve) Tiedt, and Jennifer (Justin) Parker; 19 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary (Bruce) Perron, Jackie (Bob) Delaske, and David.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Adelaide; and siblings Barb (Jerry Walstedter) Ferriz and Shelly (Willie) Donkers.

Bill was a member of St. Wenceslaus Parish where, with his wife Mary Kay, taught High School Religious Education classes, gave Engaged & Marriage Enrichment classes. Bill served in various parishioner roles, including St. Wenceslaus Chairman of the Parish Council, the School Board, and the Liturgy Board. He was actively involved in the committee for renovation of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Bill was the New Prague Recreation Director for 25 years, Cub Master for Boy Scouts, American Sponsor for the 1993 Czech Special Olympics Team and seven years on the New Prague Ambulance Service.

It was a life well lived!

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague, MN 56071, with a visitation from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home, 612 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, before Mass.