Thomas Joseph O’Callaghan, 94

Thomas Joseph O’Callaghan, age 94, of Farmington, formerly of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at his home. Tom was born on October 9, 1930, in Chicago, IL, to James and Edna (Bunt) O’Callaghan. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. While in radio school in California, he met a striking young woman while on a double-date. He called the friend’s date the next day and asked her to a movie. That striking young woman was Carma Jean Bird and the two were married on July 12, 1952, in San Diego, CA.

Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the Golf Writers Association of America. Tom had a great passion for the game of golf. During 1958 while living in Utah, he built, owned and operated a golf driving range on the outskirts of Provo. Tom and family moved to Minnesota in 1969, living in the metro area, where he owned and operated a book binding business. He purchased an existing golf news publication in 1980 which he published under the name of Minnesota Golf News Magazine. His naturally gregarious personality and his charisma and congeniality made him a natural with the media, meeting many golf pros and golf celebrities all over the country. He was fortunate to travel and cover many golf events and wrote many articles for his magazine and online websites.

His talents took him to writing cookbooks, the first written to support a fundraiser for Junior Golfers and the second, an Irish cookbook, celebrating his Irish heritage after a trip to Ireland. He enjoyed the friendship of many in and out of the golf industry. Tom was a unique individual and could always leave his friends and family laughing. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

Tom leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Carma Jean; son, Michael (Lu Ann) O’Callaghan; daughters, Kathleen (Joe) Radice, Erin (Dave) Egstad, Grayce Ann (Fred) Kadelbach, Tammy (Perry) French, Connie (Jeff) Kvam, Christina (Robert) Shiels; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Kirchner. He is preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy, Jim, and Sharon.

A Catholic Service will be held Monday, September 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home with Father Timothy Norris officiating. Visitation will start at 5:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. bruzekfuneralhome.com