Susan Kathleen Straiton, 72, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026, at The Lutheran Home.

Susan was born on February 23, 1954, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Tom and Monica Straiton. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1972 and later attended the University of Minnesota, where she studied graphic design and developed a lifelong love of art and creating her own artwork.

During college, Susan worked at a research facility caring for animals, where she helped care for a baby baboon named George—an experience she often fondly shared. Her creative talents later brought her to Houston, Texas, where she worked designing advertisements for Foley’s Department Store. After returning to Minnesota, she worked at U.S. Bank in downtown Minneapolis. One of her favorite roles later in life was working at Kinko’s, where she enjoyed greeting customers and making people feel welcome and smile.

Susan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the early 2000s and faced many health challenges in the years that followed. Despite this, she remained known for her humor, her memorable catchphrases, and her ability to brighten the day of those around her. She was also well known for her love of art and the creativity she expressed through her own artwork.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Monica Straiton.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Lea; her beloved grandchildren, Phillip (Liv) Winter, Bobby Winter, and Nola Yochim; her siblings, Tom Straiton, Mary Straiton, Patti Straiton (Kathy Bemmels), and Colleen (Joe) Kellen. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, several cousins, and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff at The Lutheran Home for the exceptional care, kindness, and support they showed Susan over the many years she lived there.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral home in New Prague.

A Catholic Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, at Bruzek Funeral Home with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Jordan, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the MS Foundation or Belle Plaine Lutheran Home

Susan had a gift for making people smile, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

As Sue would say, “See ya later, alligator.”