Steven Hruby, 58

Steven Hruby, age 58, of Le Center, passed away surrounded by his family on March 1, 2026, at Mala Strana in New Prague.

Steven was born on August 24, 1967, to Leonard and Bernice (Kajer) Hruby. Born with Down syndrome, Steven lived a full, caring, and joyful life. As a young man, he participated in the ARC program in Le Sueur County. He lived at home until his mid-to-late 20s, when he transitioned to Elm Homes in Le Center, where he resided for 30 years.

Steven loved being around people. He was warm, social, easygoing, and easy to please. He offered hugs to anyone who needed one. After facing various health challenges, Steven moved to Mala Strana in New Prague. He was happy to be there, greeting staff with high fives as they passed by. The staff even made him his own nametag, a hall monitor badge, which he proudly wore. Steven loved to joke with those around him and had a wonderful sense of humor. He also loved having his picture taken and enjoyed looking through photo albums and pictures with his family.

Steven is survived by his siblings: Richard “Dick” (Mary Jo) Hruby of New Prague; Margaret (Gary) Moe of Willow River; Barbara (Gary) Bilek of Garrison; Anita (Keith White) Hruby of Minneapolis; sister-in-law Renee Hruby of Little Rock, AR; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Bernice (Kajer) Hruby; his sister, Noreen Hruby; and his brother, Mark Hruby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2026 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to ARCMinnesota.org