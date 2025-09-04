Shonna M. Nelson, 47

Shonna M. Nelson, age 47, died peacefully at home with her family at her side after a prolonged battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Shonna was born in New Prague to Dennis and Darlene (Roe) Dietz. She graduated from New Prague High School and went on to achieve two associate degrees, as a veterinary technician from Ridgewater College and the other in horticulture from Dakota County Technical College. Jeff Nelson knew her sister, Angel’s, husband from the time that they were young boys. He was at Jason and Angel’s wedding but did not meet Shonna there! It was later that the two finally met and the sparks were ignited. They had their first date on October 24, 2010, and fell in love! Shonna did not want to be unmarried after age 40, so on her 40th birthday, Jeff arranged a special event. Unbeknownst to Shonna, Jeff arranged for a surprise “birthday party” at Tonkadale Greenhouse and gathered all the family – the only one who knew was Gus, Jeff’s son, and he was a master at keeping the secret and picked out the dress that Shonna wore! Jeff proposed to her and told her that he had a minister on the way if she said yes, but he could easily cancel him! They were married that very day, January 6, 2018!

Shonna worked in account management for landscape companies but most recently she and Jeff bought a school fundraising and kettle corn business, that they operated together. Her creativity came out in the quilts that she made. She loved everything outdoorsy such as kayaking and hiking. Her greatest love in that area, however, were flowers and plants. She found great joy in the final outing that she would take, when just 4 days ago, she was able to get out, bask in the fresh air, and enjoy the beauty of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. She found joy in all animals but especially loved her dogs, Colonel, her treasured cockapoo being a constant companion, and after his death, Harold, just a larger copy of Colonel.

Shonna radiated kindness, evidenced in her smile, her eyes, and her warmth. When she met Jeff, she said that she thought she never wanted to have children. However, there was no one more suited to motherhood than Shonna proved to be. She embraced Jeff’s son, Gus, with the exuberance and kindness that came naturally to her and he was “her son” from day one! Her warmth, her gentle nature, her gifted presence will be sorely missed.

Shonna is survived by her loving husband, Jeff; son, Gus; parents, Dennis & Darlene Dietz; sisters, Kenni (Keith) Franklin and Angel (Jason) Skluzacek; parents-in-law, David & Noreen Nelson. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Michael Nelson; dog, Colonel.

Services have been held.

bruzekfuneralhome.com