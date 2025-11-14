Sarah Fynboh, 48

Sarah Fynboh, age 48, of Northfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 12, 2025, at the Lodge on Natchez in Elko. She was born on July 19, 1977, in New Prague to Richard F. and Jeanne (Pumper) Tikalsky. Sarah was raised in New Prague. After graduating from New Prague High School she continued her education, specializing in accounting. She worked in the field until health challenges in her 30’s forced mandatory retirement.

Sarah’s family was the core of her life and brought her greatest joy. She very much enjoyed getting out with family to go shopping. She loved collecting and watching movies and had an extensive collection. She was a foodie at heart, enjoyed going to restaurants and experiencing the joy of delicious food. Sarah had a passion for writing poetry, and in fact, had multiple poems published by The National Library of Poetry.

Despite the burdens of her illness, Sarah remained positive and upbeat. Her spicy personality and her exuberance for living will now leave the world just a little less bright in her absence.

Sarah is survived by her mother, Jeanne Tikalsky of New Prague; siblings, Mary (Michael) Counter of Le Sueur, Paul (Susan) Tikalsky of New Prague, Rebekah (Phil) Bisek of Webster; 7 nieces and nephews; special friend Al Rahman and his family; and other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard; brother, Peter; and grandparents, Myles and Dorothy Pumper, and James and Bessie Tikalsky.

Private family services will be held.