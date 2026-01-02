Robert “Bob” Kubes, 83, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on December 29, 2025.

Bob loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and took great pride in tending to his garden at his home. Family was an important part of his life, and he deeply enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and his wife were longtime members of card clubs and thoroughly enjoyed the friendships and memories made there. Bob loved being around people and was known for his caring spirit and his long goodbyes. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Kubes; his parents, Joseph and Mary Kubes; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Trnka.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Kubes; his children, Bev Giles (Henry), Barb Skluzacek (Dan), and Brad “Butch” Kubes (Nikki); his grandchildren, Mikayla (Gregory), Ben, Carley, Courtney, Erin, John, and Claire; and his great-granddaughter, Maggie. He is also survived by his siblings, Nancy Trnka and Roger Kubes; his sister-in-law, Emma Kubes; his in-laws, Joni Kadrlik (Dennis), Donnie Novak (Annetta), and Lolly Lawrence (Drew); along with other loving relatives and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 5, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Veseli, Minnesota.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m on Sunday, January 4, at White Funeral Home, 1020 Main Street West, Lonsdale, Minnesota, and also from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial’s preferred in lieu of flowers.