Richard “Dick” Bresser, 75

Richard “Dick” Bresser, age 75, passed away at his home on May 16, 2026. Dick was born on March 7, 1951, to Robert and Marjorie (Bobo) Bresser in Canby, Minnesota. He grew up with older, twin siblings, Roger and Sheila. In high school, he developed his strong work ethic through his part time jobs and being on the wrestling team, qualifying for the individual state tournament twice. Dick started dating his soul mate, Linda, his junior year of high school. After graduation, he moved to the Twin Cities and started working at Hitchcock Industries/CPP, where he was a loyal employee for 42 years. On July 1, 1972 he married the love of his life, Linda.

Fulfilling his dream, Dick and Linda purchased a house in the country, where they continued to live for over 51 years. He always had a loyal yellow lab by his side and deeply cherished their companionship. His greatest pride was raising his 3 daughters; bringing them camping, hunting and fishing, teaching them all around life skills, respect for others, and above all the importance of family. Dick shared countless cherished moments with his nieces, nephews, their families, and many dear friends. Throughout his life Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, snowmobiling, bowling, camping, playing softball, pool, cards, and dominos. He had a knack for making friends everywhere he went, connecting with people and making them feel important, never being too busy to help someone in need. He was blessed with five grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with them, sharing his passions, laughter, and sense of humor. In his spare time you could find him tinkering in his garage, inventing his next contraption, gardening, or spending time with his family - always building something, always growing something, always giving his best to the people he loved. He was the rock and heartbeat of the family, and will be dearly missed.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda; children Jodi (Chris) Bryntesen, Kristina (Dustin) Dircks and Jacquelyn (Jason) Morrison; grandchildren Jack, Clara, Ida, Leona and Cyrus; siblings Sheila (Curt) Cady, sister-in-law Jean Bresser and many other loving family members including brother-in-law Ron and sisters-in-law Gini, Gail and Ione.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marge Anderson, stepfather Arnold Anderson, brother Roger Bresser, nephew Mark Mathison, father-in-law and mother-in-law Lloyd and Florence DeBettignies, and brothers-in-law Dick and Bob DeBettignies.

A memorial service is planned for June 1, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (1300 Main St East, New Prague, MN). Lunch to follow.