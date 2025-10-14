Raymond E. Preslicka, 86

Raymond E. Preslicka, age 86, of Lakeville, died peacefully on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the BeeHive Residence in Lakeville. Raymond was born on September 5, 1939, in New Prague, to Joseph F. and Mary (Novotny) Preslicka. Growing up in New Prague, he graduated from New Prague High School, and after service in the US Army, he worked at Thermo King in Bloomington. He married Jean M. Bruzek at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis on June 1, 1963, and the couple made their home in New Prague, where they raised their daughter and three sons and Ray worked as a miller for ConAgra Mill, retiring after thirty years.

Ray was known as a man of few words and rather quiet unless he was sharing his enthusiasm about old cars. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, watching football, and doing word searches. He possessed a great sense of humor and was a favorite with the staff at BeeHive with his ability to get them laughing!



Ray is survived by his children, Kathy (Jeff) Keogh of New Prague, Greg (Heidi) Preslicka of Savage, Dave (Kelly) Preslicka of St. Paul, Mike (Anna) Preslicka of Lakeville; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean, on January 15, 1990; brothers, Leonard & Donald; sisters, Bessie Pecholt, Martha Kadrlik, Dorothy Cervenka, Ann Hartman.

A private burial was held at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in New Prague. bruzekfuneralhome.com