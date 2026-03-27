Orville R. Aman, 94

Orville R. Aman, age 94, of New Prague, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 26, 2026.

Orville was born on November 24, 1931, in Eureka, South Dakota, to Reinholt and Alma Aman. He grew up in Eureka and worked in the dairy industry before being drafted into the United States Army. He served during the Korean War and rose to the rank of sergeant, a role he took great pride in.

Following his service, Orville met LaVonne at a dance at the Arkota Ballroom in Sioux Falls. They were married in 1957 at St. Christina Catholic Church in Parker, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, where they raised their family while Orville continued his work in the dairy industry. In later years, they moved to New Prague to be closer to family.

Orville valued family above all and found joy in time spent together. He was a member of the American Legion Club in Sioux Falls, where he also sang baritone in the club’s nationally recognized men’s choral group.

He had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, birdwatching, and stargazing. Creative by nature, he spent time painting, sketching, drawing, and woodcarving. Known for his curiosity, humor, and easygoing personality, Orville was someone who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed dancing, fixing things, and keeping busy. Orville was spiritual and knew Jesus and his Lord and Savior.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Ilo, Darlene Kapowski, Phillip, and Judy McCurdy.

Orville is survived by his wife of 69 years, LaVonne; children, Laurie (Tony) Marienau, Karla (Jeff) Laackmann, Catherine (John van Vliet) Smith, and Jody (Loren) Sivula; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with military honors provided by the New Prague Area Honor Guard. Condolences at: www.BruzekFuneralHome.com