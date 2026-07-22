It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Noreen H. Seurer, at the age of 83, of New Prague, Minnesota, who joined our Lord on July 19, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Noreen was born on June 26, 1943, to Hubert and Edna (Huss) Barten in New Prague. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1961. Noreen married Roman Seurer on July 31, 1965, at St. Stephen's Church in Minneapolis. We truly believe that the good Lord sent Noreen to Dad to help raise those 5 boys from the very first day.

Besides working at General Mills and Queen of Peace Hospital, and volunteering for many years as the Peace Center Manager and Director of Volunteers at Mayo Clinic Health in New Prague, she was a huge supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Catholic Aid Association. She enjoyed playing cards, hosting parties, gardening, reading , shopping with her grandkids, and spending time with family.

Noreen was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. The grandkids and great-grandkids have always called her Grandma Jupe. Noreen will be remembered for her faith, kindness, and for making everyone feel loved and welcomed into her home. She truly lived her life with a servant heart.

She is survived by 8 children, Roman (Sandy) Seurer, Rodney (Darlene) Seurer, Russell (Katie) Seurer, Roy (Lori) Seurer, Ronald (Angie) Seurer, Paul (Doreen) Seurer, Aaron Seurer, all of New Prague, and Sheila (Jeff) Vinkemeier of Belle Plaine; 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Darlene O'Brien (Richard) of Greenville, SC, Edna Weiers of Union Hill and her sister-in-law Fran Barten of New Prague, her extended family; and all who were blessed to know her.

Noreen was welcomed into heaven by her husband: Roman Seurer, parents: Hubert and Edna Barten, sisters: Genevieve Metzdorff, Harriet Giesen, and brother, Roman Barten, brothers and sisters-in-law: Frank Giesen, Flavian Weiers, Robert and Beverly Seurer, Leonard and Gayle Seurer, Harold and Lillian Seurer, Edith (Seurer) and James Doherty, and giving her a huge hug of gratitude with both arms open will be Mary Lou (Bartyzal) Seurer.

A Memorial Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2026, at the Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague, with a visitation from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home, with Fr. Eugene Theisen celebrating Mass. Luncheon will follow the services at the Knights of Columbus Hall in New Prague. Private family interment will be at the St. John's Church Cemetery following the luncheon.