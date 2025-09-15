Myron McColl, 97

Myron McColl, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2025, at the age of 97 at Valley Ridge Senior living in Burnsville, MN. He was born July 7,1928, in his home in Savage, formerly from Lonsdale.

Myron is survived by his children Debbie (Wayne) Erickson of Le Center, Daniel McColl of Lonsdale, Michael (Janette) McColl of Lengby, Dawn (Bob) McColl Bergman of Savage, Marie (Dan) Hilliard of Cushing, Robert (Kathleen) McColl of Winona, and Geneve (Ed) Simek of Lonsdale. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, each of whom he cherished dearly. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Randine McColl and Lois (Jerry) Petersen, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will hold his memory close.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Mae of 49 years; his parents, Robert and Gertrude; his brothers Quentin, Gilbert, and Bruce; his sister Ruth Anderson; one great-grandchild, baby Erickson; five brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law, four nephews, and one great-niece.

A celebration of Myron’s life will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208, 16306 Main Ave SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372. The gathering of family and friends will include a eulogy at 12:30 p.m., followed by a short video and an honor guard service. Lunch will be served.

