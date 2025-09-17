Mary Lou Cloyd died peacefully on April 23, 2025, in Ames, IA, at Israel Family Hospice House.

Mary Louise Cloyd was born March 20, 1932, to Leslie and Rose (Milo) Rickert in Mpls, MN. She was the second oldest of 4 children. She attended St. Bridget’s Elementary and and Patrick Henry High School, graduating in 1950.

As a single mom, Mary embarked on a college career, completing her Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Minnesota in 1974. She moved to Gilbert, IA, and served as an associate professor in Sociology at Iowa State University from 1973 to 1979. The Department of Sociology honored her professorial contributions with a paver stone at Carrie Chapman Catt Hall Plaza of Heroines at the University. Her published research included the evaluation of childhood nutrition education programs for low-income caregivers and continued at the federal level at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. Her efforts contributed to improvements in nutrition services for low-income families.

Mary retired in 1997 from her government career and relocated from Hyattsville, MD, to New Prague, MN. Her home was filled with family heirlooms and beautiful pieces of art and pottery that she collected during her travels and attendance at art fairs.

Mary loved travel and made cross-country trips with her nieces, camping through the U.S. and provinces of Canada, and traveled nationally and internationally, solo or with her sisters.

She loved watching movies, baseball, and walking.

But surpassing any of her other loves, was the love for her family. She had one daughter, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She enjoyed many birthdays, holidays and sports activities with her family in Iowa.

She was known in the New Prague community for her regular walks through town and up and down the many steps of the Church of St. Wenceslaus until she was in her 90’s.

She was a parishioner at the Catholic Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Veseli, where she often volunteered her time.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Julie (Gary) Richey of Ames, IA, sister Rosanne (Paul) Goldman of Webster, MN, brother David Rickert of San Diego, CA, grandchildren Emily (Kyle) O’Riley and Colin (Lindsey) Richey, great-grandchildren Jacob O’Riley, Ashton Richey, Zachary O’Riley, Bennett O’Riley, and Graham Richey, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Kathryn (Rickert) Allen, and her brother-in-law, Paul Goldman.

A Memorial Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli at 11 a.m. on September 27, 2025.