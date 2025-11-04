Mary E. Thera, 87

Mary E. Thera, age 87, of New Prague, formerly of Inver Grove Heights and West St. Paul, died peacefully on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Mala Strana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born on Aprill 16, 1938, in St. Paul, to Henry and Helen (Smith) Thera. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School in St. Paul and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo College. She worked as a medical technologist and Supervisor of Hematology at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul.

Mary was small but mighty, who said what she thought and meant what she said. Having no children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephews as if THEY were her own. She gifted them with beautiful quilts made with the perfection and precision that she gave to her creations. She loved flower gardening and made seasonal crafts for decorating.

Mary had great faith in God and believed He had a plan for her as for everyone. She lived out her faith in service to others. She had an affinity for the elderly and enjoyed time with them, volunteering at Timberhills Senior Community in Inver Grove Heights, where she was generous with both her time and her talents. Her generosity and unconditional love has left a lasting legacy with her family and those who knew her.

Mary is survived by her sister, Helen (Roger) Hartmann of New Prague; 7 nieces & nephews; 17 great-nieces & great-nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Timothy Norris officiating. Visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. at church. Lunch will follow Mass at Ridges at Sand Creek and burial will take place Monday, November 10 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Mendota Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of your choice.

