Marvin Schaak, 89

Marvin Schaak, age 89, of New Prague, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 13, 2025.

Marvin was born on December 15, 1935, to Raymond and Marcella Schaak in Sand Creek Township, Minnesota. He grew up on his family's farm, where he learned the value of hard work at a young age. Marvin later went into construction and worked for Ames Construction, contributing to many large projects, including the Burnsville Center, Metrodome project and Cedar Ave. Bridge, among others. He was a long-time member of the Local 49ers Union.

Marvin met the love of his life, Ann Barta, at a wedding when he was just 17 years old. They were married in 1956 and shared nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they raised their five daughters on the family farm in St. Joe, where they grew corn and beans, milked cows, and later raised beef cattle. During this time, Marvin was active in his community, serving on the Parish Council and as a member of the Sand Creek Township Board.

After retiring, Marvin and Ann moved to New Prague. Marvin loved to travel and enjoyed many trips throughout the United States as well as to Europe. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially surf fishing while wintering in South Padre Island, Texas, and St. Augustine, Florida. He spent lots of time pursuing his fishing passion at their cabin on Lake Mille Lacs. Marvin was well known for his great sense of humor, which will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was immensely proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Ann Schaak; daughters LuVerne (Tim) Verhoeven, Deb (Ivan) Schultz, Jan (Tim) Weeman, Juanita (Willy) Menke, and Laurie Johnson; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; his sister Dianne Schumann; and many other loving family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 19, 2025, at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, with a Rosary Service at 6:45 p.m.

A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 215 Main St. E., New Prague, MN 56071, celebrated by Fr. Eugene Theisen. A visitation will be held at Bruzek Funeral Home from 8:30–9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with lunch at the KC Hall in New Prague.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

