Marcy Von Bank, 90

Marcy Von Bank, age 90, of New Prague, MN, formerly of Jordan, MN, entered eternal life on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Kingsway in Belle Plaine, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9-10:45 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 East Second Street, Jordan. Fr. Neil Bakker will preside. Marcy will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial.

Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Marcy's memory by the family.

Born and raised in Shakopee, MN, Marcella "Marcy" Margaret was born on December 30, 1935, to Theodore and Catherine (Gelhaye) Pass.

Marcy married Richard Von Bank on June 29, 1955, at the Church of St. Mary in Shakopee, MN. They settled down on a farm just down the road from where his parents lived. Here, Marcy and Rich raised five children, Bruce, Brenda, Bridget, Brian, and Todd. As a couple, they worked side by side tending to the daily chores on the farm, along with their children.

Marcy and Rich lived a simple life. They enjoyed camping with family and great friends at Howard Lake, MN and later at Lexington, MN. Marcy was most content fishing, with usually beating Rich in catches. She spent most of her life being a wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma and was very proud of these roles. Marcy did work for many years at Radermacher's Fresh Market in Jordan.

Marcy will live on in those she loved the most children, Bruce (Jan) Von Bank, Brenda Stocker, Bridget (Mark) Kubes, Brian (Jean) Von Bank, Todd (Becky) Von Bank; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Weckman, Gene (Jodi) Pass; sister-in-law, Ruth Pass; other relatives and friends.

Greeting Marcy home in Heaven is her husband, Rich; parents, Ted and Catherine Pass; siblings, Jerome Pass, Harry (Mary Ellen) Pass, and brother-in-law, Jerry Weckman.

