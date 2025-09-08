 Lucine “Cinie” Marie Wendorf, 94

Lucine “Cinie” Wendorf, July 10, 1931 – August 28, 2025

Lucine “Cinie” Marie Wendorf, age 94, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2025.

Born on a very hot summer day in Shakopee, Minnesota, she was the youngest of five children of Robert and Mary (Geis) Yahnke and a graduate of Shakopee High School. She married Gilbert Berg in 1952; he passed away in 1953. In 1954, she married Morris Wendorf, and together they owned the Hazelwood Store. After retiring, they moved to New Prague to be closer to family, where Lucine continued to work part-time in the community.

Lucine cherished time with her family and enjoyed butterflies, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and card games. She also loved country music—especially George Strait—and cheering for the Minnesota Twins.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Schroeder and Debbie (Lee) Weiers; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, her daughter Sandy, and her siblings.

Her humor and sass will be fondly remembered.

Private family services and burial will be held at Spirit Hill Cemetery in Jordan, MN.

Please join us in celebrating the life of our dear mother, grandmother, and friend, Lucine. A celebration of life will be held on October 11, from 12-3 p.m., at Giesenbräu Bier Co, New Prague, MN.