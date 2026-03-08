Lorraine J. Barta, 89

Lorraine J. Barta, age 89, of New Prague, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026.

Lorraine was born on February 23, 1937, in New Prague to Joseph and Julia (Pivek) Schoenbauer. She graduated from New Prague High School. During that time, while attending a wedding, her cousin introduced her future husband, Tom. The two were married on June 21, 1956, while Tom was serving in the United States Marine Corps. After moving to several places during Tom's service, they eventually settled on Lorraine's family farm on Pleasant Lake, where they made their home for many years.

Lorraine worked as a dental assistant for Doc Sladek in New Prague. Later, she became the Food Service Director for the Jordan Public School system. Lorraine and Tom continued to live on Pleasant Lake throughout their retirement years.

Lorraine loved gardening and was especially proud of her prize-winning flowers, earning many awards over the years. She also enjoyed growing vegetables and preserving them through canning. Lorraine cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother and doted on her many grandchildren. She loved hosting family holidays, preparing meals for everyone, and decorating her home for every season and celebration.

Lorraine was actively involved with the VFW Women's Auxiliary and the Scott County Fair. She maintained an busy social life and was known for her quick wit and warm personality. Above all, she will be remembered for the unconditional love she had for her family. Lorraine will be deeply missed and leaves an irreplaceable place in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Tom (Janice), Roger (Naomi), and Carolyn (Dave) Wetterlin; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Michelle; and her brother, Joe Schoenbauer.

A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Scott County Fair.

A special thank you to the wonderful care givers at Oak Terrace Senior Living of Jordan.

