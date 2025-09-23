Leon J. Hartman, born September 25, 1939, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Leon J. Hartman, beloved husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Born on September 25, 1939, to Lawrence and Margaret Hartman, Leon was the youngest of eleven children. He grew up in St. Benedict, MN. He proudly played in the DRS baseball league with the St. Benedict Saints. In 1957, he entered the U.S. Army Reserve Infantry which included active duty.

On July 24, 1965, Leon married Bernadette Deutsch. Together they built a beautiful life in Shakopee, MN, raising their three children-Corinna (Paul) Benz, Kimberly Evans, and Steve (Katie) Hartman. Leon was a graduate of New Prague High School and Dunwoody Institute. He worked faithfully for 40+ years in the mold shop at Midland/Anchor Glass Container Corporation. Even after retirement, Leon never slowed down, working for the City of Shakopee and later at Ridges Golf Course. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Shakopee Lions Club.

Leon was an outdoorsman at heart, always eager for hunting and fishing trips to the cabin up north. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing in a league at Dahlgren Golf Course, and woodworking in his shed. His favorite saying was, "When I get some time," which his family knew meant he was already working on it. Leon was known for always being early, always showing up, and never missing his kids' or grandkids' sporting events

He loved coffee and donuts with his friends downtown, had a sweet tooth for anything lemon or his favorite sour cream raisin pie, and spent countless Thursdays "garage sale-ing" just for fun. Leon lived life to the fullest, finding joy in simple pleasures and treasured moments with those he loved most.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Stang) Hartman; brothers, Werner and Cyril Hartman; sisters, Dee Hartman, Armella (Elroy) Mladek, Rose (Cal) Brown, Jule (Butch) Franke, Ann (Ev) Walter, Cyrilla (Richard) Pint, Cele (Frank) Pekarna; brother-in-law, Donald Hilgers; parents-in-law, Edmund and Josephine Deutsch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Berdie; children, Corinna (Paul) Benz, Kimberly Evans, and Steve (Katie) Hartman; grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Benz, Justin Evans, Ayla and Bryn Hartman; great-grandchildren, Mara and Juri Evans-Pannier; brother, Roger (Janice) Hartman; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hartman, Marlene Hartman, and Mary Lou Hilgers; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe (Edie) Deutsch and Rita (Louis) Steinhoff.

Leon will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family and friends.

Visitation at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 4-7 p.m., concluding with a KC Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation also at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood Street South, Shakopee, Monday, September 29, from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Military Honors will follow mass, provided by the Shakopee Veteran's Honor Guard. Family interment will be held later at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.

Condolences may be share at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com