Lanny Carlton Anderson of New Prague, MN, born on March 8, 1939, in Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 27, 2026.

Lanny was preceded in death by wife, Judy Anderson, parents, Harris and Fern Anderson, daughter, MaryJo Anderson, brother, Rodney Anderson, and sons-in-law; Jonathan Gauby and Marty Ganser. He leaves behind a loving family, including his children Debra Ganser, Michael Anderson, Jennifer (Todd) Johnson, Jill (Brian Entinger) Gauby, Nancy (Mark) Anderson, his step-children Kimberly (Tom) Gerhard, Tracy (Dan) Evans, and Eric Snyder, his sister Sandra (Danny) Gallagher and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lanny was a proud father and grandfather, known for his warm-hearted spirit and a knack for making friends wherever he went -- he truly never knew a stranger. He filled his life with adventure and joy-whether it was attending so many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, dancing or eagerly attending live music whenever he had the chance. He enjoyed a cold beer with family and friends along with camping throughout the years. His love for the outdoors extended to building a cherished log cabin on Oak Lake in Wisconsin where countless memories were made. For nearly 30 years, Lanny, along with his wife Judy, took and gathered countless pictures to create personalized calendars for family and loved ones.

Lanny was a gifted athlete who excelled in football at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and also wrestled. He continued playing football at Stout State, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technologies. Lanny built a successful career in electronics sales along with some entrepreneurial adventures including Time Initiated Systems, Anderson Thewes and Associates, and Computer Learning.

His adventurous spirit took him to many wonderful places, including Japan, Germany, Norway, and Scotland, as well as a host of destinations across the United States. He enjoyed downhill skiing, particularly in Big Sky, Montana. He also lived in many places throughout the upper Midwest; whether it was Illinois, Minnesota or Wisconsin, he always embraced the areas in which he lived and always supported the area's sporting teams, in particular the Bears, Vikings or Packers. Finally, Lanny and Judy's two beloved dogs, Winston and Charlie, brought them joy throughout their life.

A Funeral Service for Lanny will take place on June 19, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. at FaithPoint Lutheran Church in New Prague, MN. Following the service a celebration of life will be held at Entinger Farm located 9 miles west of FaithPoint - 7551 W 270th St., Belle Plaine, MN. Family and friends are invited to join in remembering Lanny, who left a mark on all who knew him.

Condolences at: www.BruzekFuneralHome.com