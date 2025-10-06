Kent John Crissinger, 61

Kent John Crissinger, age 61, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at his home, on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Kent was born on August 21, 1964, in Trimont, Minnesota, to John and Lorraine “Dolly” (Luedtke) Crissinger. Kent spent most of his life in New Prague, graduating from New Prague High School. He worked in retail sales and was currently retired.

Kent was living on the family farm and loved the outdoors that the farm provided. He always had a favorite dog at his side! Kent possessed a kind soul, was a good listener, and loved people unconditionally. In his better years, he was the life of the party, a magnet for friends, never judging anyone and accepting all! Life took a dark side for him and his struggles with dependency became overwhelming, robbing him and those who loved him of the bright star that he had been and the potential that was lost. Dependency became all-encompassing and consuming. While his struggles are over, his loss is deeply felt. He will be remembered for loving his friends and family, listening with his heart, and being the very best friend that those who loved him knew!



Kent is survived by his sister, Kelly Mamer of New Prague; brother, John (Kerry Bement) Crissinger of Cologne; Stepmother, Margaret Crissinger of Cologne; niece, Ashley (Tom) Sanders of Farmington; cousin, Gretchen (Chuck) Wessel of Jordan. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Private services will be held at a later date.

