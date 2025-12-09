Julie Ann Bisek, 46

Julie Ann Bisek, age 46, of New Prague, passed away peacefully with her devoted family by her side at home on Monday, December 8, 2025. Born June 28, 1979, a 2 lb 1 oz premature baby at only 27 weeks, in Minneapolis to Alan and Jeanne (Rezac) Bisek, Julie proved from day one that she was a warrior. Living with cerebral palsy, she showed the world that this was not a “disability” but simply a condition that would never define her.

Julie graduated from New Prague High School, where her journey of fierce independence began. Her school years were marked by lifelong friendships and a spirit that embraced every challenge. Always smiling, always positive, Julie participated in activities many thought impossible for someone with cerebral palsy. She lived by the belief that “can’t” was not a word—demonstrating that attitude with grace and kindness, inspiring others to appreciate their blessings and rise above obstacles.

Julie was courageous, determined, and a beacon of inspiration. She spent much of her life as a proud New Prague ambassador, working at the Chamber of Commerce. Her love for people and outgoing personality made her a natural fit. She built friendships that lasted a lifetime and brought sunshine wherever she went. Julie’s circle of friends was vast, and her sense of humor and playful spirit could light up any room. With her vibrant personality and a touch of feistiness, she was always ready for a party—loving laughter, fun, and connection. Julie truly lived each day as a gift, inspiring others to do the same.

Every September during the Dozinky Festival, you could count on seeing Julie riding in the passenger seat of the Police Chief’s squad car at the front of the parade. One year, she was honored as the Grand Marshal—a moment that lit her up with pure joy, glowing from ear to ear as the community celebrated her remarkable spirit. The stroll afterward to hear the Eddie Shimota band was never quick—everyone wanted to stop and greet Julie.

Her parents, Al and Jeanne, ensured Julie’s life was full of adventure. From Florida’s sandy shores to Nashville’s music scene, Christmas in New York, winters in Palm Springs and Tucson, and trips to Anna Maria Island—Julie traveled widely. There were cherished “Up North” family trips to Alexandria, Brainerd, Mille Lacs and twice south of the border to Mexico, and she never missed family weddings, near or far, always offering her unwavering support.

To her nieces and nephews, she was Auntie Julie—“JuJu”—their biggest cheerleader. She celebrated every moment, whether it was rooting for Henry after a baseball or hockey game or soaking up hugs and smiles from Madison, Charlotte, and Edward. Julie’s pride extended beyond the rink and ballfield—she loved attending the girls dance recitals, applauding each performance with the same joy and enthusiasm. For Julie, every accomplishment, big or small, was a reason to beam with pride and shower them with love.

Julie was also an avid sports fan. She followed everything from New Prague Trojans hockey, football, and volleyball, and in recent years Prior Lake Lakers hockey and baseball. She loved tracking generations of athletes and their kids as they grew and played in New Prague. Sports were a source of joy and connection for Julie, and she celebrated every game win or lose with a message of positivity. Her passion also extended to Minnesota teams the Wild, Twins, and Vikings.

And if you ever wondered who kept the U.S. Postal Service in business—Julie did! She sent a seemingly endless stream of cards for birthdays, anniversaries, games won, games lost, pet losses, and countless other occasions. Her thoughtfulness and ability to make others feel special knew no bounds.

Julie faced her greatest challenge in the last four years: cancer. True to form, she fought bravely, determined to spend as much time as possible with those she loved. Her trademark thumbs-up photos became a symbol of her resilience and optimism.

Julie is survived by her loving parents, Al and Jeanne Bisek of New Prague; brothers Jeff (Katie) and Henry Bisek, and Eric (Katie); nieces and nephews Madison, Charlotte, and Edward, all of Prior Lake; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who surrounded her with love throughout her life.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Eugene Theisen officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitation will take place at Bruzek Funeral Home on Sunday, the 14th from 3-7 p.m. and on Monday morning from 7:30-9:30. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the New Prague Golf Club.

In lieu of flowers, we invite you to celebrate Julie’s life by contributing to the American Cancer Society or the New Prague Police Association in her name.

bruzekfuneralhome.com