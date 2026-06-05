Judith "Judy" Ann Nelson, 73, of Minnetonka, passed away after battling multiple illnesses on June 3, 2026.

Judy was born on August 2, 1952, in New Prague, MN, to Milo and Mary Schiprett. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1970. From there, she continued her studies at Minnesota School of Business where she transitioned into a career in computer science and IT. She worked for multiple companies including Damark and Medtronic.

She is survived by her sister Marion Ellman and her children Jackie (Jeff) Nelson, Kari (Josh) Nelson, ex-husband Randy (Margaret) Nelson, and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Schiprett, Pam Schiprett, and Karen Huerd, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her son Jon Nelson, brothers Jim Schiprett, Jerome Schiprett, and Dave Schiprett, brother-in-law Dennis Ellman, and nephew Mike Ellman. She was a devoted and loving mother who put her children first.

She loved spending time with her family and friends whether it was camping or celebrating life's milestones. She loved her cats, collecting keepsakes, going out to eat, and flowers in the summertime. Her Christian faith was important to her, and she was a member of Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie.

A visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. on Wednesday June 10, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, 1400 Main St, Hopkins, MN. Burial will follow afterwards at Grandview Park Cemetery, 6901 Maloney Ave, Hopkins, MN. Followed by a lunch and gathering at the family home.

www.washburn-mcreavy.com

952-938-9020