Judith “Judi” Ann Miller, 77

Judith “Judi” Ann Miller passed away peacefully, with grace and dignity, at home on February 26, 2026. She was surrounded by family and dear friends. She was 77 years old.



Judi is survived by her husband, Mike; her daughters, Maria Comsudes and Andrea Miller; her son-in-law, Sanjay Bhatnagar; her son, Thomas Miller, and daughter-in-law, Victoria Aguiar-Miller; and her cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle and Samuel Comsudes, and Nicolas and Alexander Bhatnagar. She is also survived by her adoring sister, Joan Hennes, and her brother, Kenneth Hennes, as well as scores of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends whom she loved deeply. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Mary Therese Hennes; brother William and Timothy Hennes and sister, Mary Beth Retterath.



Born on December 28, 1948, in New Prague, Minnesota, Judi grew up in the Midwest before making her home in Marietta, Georgia, where she spent much of her life building community, creating beauty and supporting those she loved in countless ways.



Judi was exceptionally creative - an artist and interior designer with a remarkable eye for style and a warm aesthetic. A devotee of everyday beauty, she had a rare gift for elevating everything around her. From the homes and commercial spaces she transformed, to the still lifes she painted, knitwork she crafted, and flowers she arranged for dozens of weddings, Judi made everything she touched more beautiful.



In late 1970s, she was elected to serve on the school board in Wisconsin Rapids, WI - a reflection of her deep belief in education and community. As her husband Mike often said with a smile, she “volunteered for every organization she could.” Judi poured herself into causes she cared deeply about. Among the most meaningful was the Atlanta Children’s Center, an institution advocating for the welfare of under-privileged children. She was also deeply committed to “Breast Friends Forever” (BFF), helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight breast cancer in Tampa, Florida. She was “team mom” to countless clubs and activities for her children.



Judi was known for her tenacity, boundless energy, adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit, and radiant, gorgeous smile. She never met a stranger and easily befriended countless people. Their residence became a loving second home to family, friends, and even friends of friends. She showed up again and again for those she loved, especially in times of need.



A passionate reader, she almost always had multiple books going at once on her Kindle and belonged to more book clubs than anyone could reasonably count. She delighted in recommending her latest favorite read.



Judi loved to laugh. She was an avid tennis player who loved to dance, to cook and bake, to settle in for a movie with a big bowl of popcorn and the largest Diet Coke allowed by law. She loved to travel - from island hopping across the Caribbean for years with the West Indies Fliers to hunting for treasures in antique shops across the Midwest to long family trips to New York, where she logged hundreds of miles walking in Central Park, attending Broadway shows, and cheering at the US Open.



In addition to being a dedicated supporter to her children and grandchildren, Judi was a truly devoted wife to Mike; they were married for nearly 59 years. She was instrumental in supporting Mike’s many achievements as a successful entrepreneur, in his stock car racing career, and as a pilot, woodworker, and partner in S&S Aviation, in Canton, GA. Their marriage was a testament to loyalty, love, and shared adventure.



Especially in the last couple years of her life, as her illness wore on and her care needs increased, Judi was very grateful for the abundances of care and kindness shown to her and never failed to say thank you.



Judi brightened untold lives with her creativity, charisma, joyfulness, humor, and bottomless capacity to love. She lived fully, gave generously, and leaves behind a legacy of beauty - in spaces, in communities, and in the hearts of all who knew her.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Road; Kennesaw, GA. An additional Celebration of Life service is being planned in New Prague, MN to be held May 30, 2026.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta or mailed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation; 1575 NE Expressway, Atlanta, GA, 30329, in honor of Judith Ann Miller.

Darby Funeral Home