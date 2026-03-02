Joseph James Bendzick, 68, of Waxahachie, Texas, formerly of New Prague, passed away on February 10, 2026, due to a fatal car accident. Joe was born on 09/07/57 to Ervin & Audrey Bendzick in New Prague, MN.

He attended St. Wenceslaus School and then New Prague High School where he graduated in 1975.

Joe married Donna Pumper in 1979 and they had 2 sons together, Christopher and Adam.

They later divorced.

Joe’s career was started with his family at Bendzick Machine - a farm equipment dealership and repair shop. Joe was very talented and loved a good challenge. He often said, “If we can’t fix it, it ain’t broke!.” Those talents rubbed off on his two sons, both of which were able to own and operate successful businesses of their own and both credit their Dad for helping form the foundation of their lives they have today. Joe went on to bring his talents to Texas, and formed his last business venture, All Service, in Waxahachie, TX.

His hobbies included driving race cars, shooting pool and playing darts. He took great pride in displaying his E85 race car at churches, schools, the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota State Capitol.

Joe is survived by his son, Christoper & Stephanie Bendzick, and their children, Brody, Bella and Beau, and son, Adam & Stacey Bendzick and their children, Miikka & Weston.

He also leaves behind his siblings - Steve & Theresa Bendzick, Mary Bendzick, Carol & Jim Weiers, Nancy & Chris Hertaus, Jim Bendzick & Nikki, and John & Rene’ Bendzick. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin & Audrey Bendzick.

A private family memorial service will be held.