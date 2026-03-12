Jon F. Nickolay, 40

Jon F. Nickolay, age 40, of Elko, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, on March 10, 2026.

Jon was born on October 30, 1985, in New Prague, Minnesota, to LuAnn and Donald Nickolay. He graduated from Jordan High School. After school, Jon worked in tree service, helping with cleanup following Hurricane Isabel in 2003. He later earned his CDL and went on to start Nickolay Trucking Co. Jon loved his work in trucking and took great pride in contributing to construction projects throughout the metro area. He especially valued the people he worked alongside.

Jon shared a particularly close bond with his father, Donald. The two were best friends who enjoyed riding motorcycles together. Jon also loved fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors. He had a special love for his Harley, and he enjoyed smoking meat and grilling for those he cared about. Above all, Jon loved his family and held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews.

Jon was a true character. He was funny, comedic, and full of personality. He brought a lighthearted energy wherever he went and was happiest when those around him were smiling. He deeply missed his father and the friends who had gone before him, and now, in his own words, he is “riding the cosmos.”

Jon was preceded in death by his father, Donald; grandparents, Francis and Lorraine Nickolay; and Vern and Kay Achilles.

He is survived by his mother, LuAnn; siblings, Jason (Jamie), Jessica (Ryan) McLaughlin, and Jennifer (Michael) Davidson; nephews, Carson, Jake, Hunter, River, and Michael; nieces, Willow, Jada, Lillie, and Evelyn; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2026, at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the KC Hall.