Jim Ochocki, 88

Jim Ochocki, age 88, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Following interment with military honors at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, a luncheon for attendees will be served at the church, in Carlin Hall. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation at 5mhf.org or Holy Redeemer Church Foundation at https://www.mmogafc.org/hr-foundation.html.

James John Ochocki was born on December 27, 1937, in Ash Lake Township, Lincoln County, Minnesota. He was the eldest of eight children born to John and Loretta (Johnson) Ochocki. Jim was baptized, received his first communion, and was confirmed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe, Minnesota. He attended country school prior to graduating from Ivanhoe High School with the class of 1955. Jim then served his country honorably as part of the United States Army from 1956 – 1959. During this time, while home on leave, Jim met Ms. Wanda Franken.

Jim and Wanda were united in marriage on June 10, 1959, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe. The couple raised two sons, Mark and Dan, and they made their home for 13 years in Madison, South Dakota, before moving to Marshall in 1972. Wanda encouraged Jim to use his talents and passions and shift his career to education. He began working for the Marshall High School and taught Industrial Arts there for 28 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He was instrumental in starting the auto mechanics program and proud of all the work he did with students there over his many years in teaching.

Jim was a proud member of the National Education Association, the Minnesota Education Association, and the Marshall Lions Club where he served as secretary and was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship for humanitarian services. Jim also spent the first 20 years of his retirement volunteering at the Kitchen Table food shelf where his service to others and community continued. Jim had a strong faith and devotion to his family. He was a long-time member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. His other enjoyments included reading, square dancing, woodworking, and many summer days spent at Cutty's Okoboji Resort with the family. Jim and Wanda spent many winters in their RV in warmer southern climates and enjoyed traveling extensively around the world in retirement.

Jim Ochocki died peacefully on June 19, 2026, in Marshall, Minnesota, at the age of 88 years, 5 months, and 23 days. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wanda Ochocki of Marshall; sons, Mark (and Connie) Ochocki of Sioux Falls, SD, Dan (and Deb) Ochocki of New Prague; 5 grandchildren, Christa Ochocki of Canton, SD, Jordan (and Miranda) Ochocki of Sioux Falls, SD, Dustin (and Teri) Ochocki of Belle Fourche, SD, Joshua (and Natalie) Ochocki of Reading, MA, Heather (and Todd) Brist of Belle Fourche, SD; 8 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jensen, Braydon, Kenadi, Lydia, James, Adley, Westlynn; 4 siblings, Eugene Ochocki of Bloomington, Richard (and Ivy) Ochocki of Phoenix, AZ, Donald (and Arlene) Ochocki of Cottage Grove, Terry Ochocki of Forest Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Ochocki and Loretta Ochocki Raus; great-grandson, Jaxon Ochocki; and 3 siblings, Thomas (and Sherry) Ochocki, Kenneth (and Mary) Ochocki, Deloris (and Roger) Dannen; sisters-in-law, Marlene Ochocki, Mary Ochocki; and stepfather, James Raus.

Arrangements by the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. 507-532-2933

Livestream link and an online guestbook are available at www.hamiltonfh.com.